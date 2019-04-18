Marlon Moraes To Henry Cejudo: ‘I’m Going To Knock You Out’ At UFC 238

Marlon Moraes plans to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title with a knockout.

On June 8, Moraes and UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will collide for the vacant bantamweight gold. The championship tilt will headline UFC 238 in Chicago. The belt was vacated when T.J. Dillashaw failed a drug test for his bout with Cejudo back in January.

Moraes Looking For The KO

During the UFC seasonal press conference, Moraes made it clear that he doesn’t plan to go in cruise control against Cejudo. He wants to knock “The Messenger” out (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m going to silence ‘The Messenger,’ my friend. No more gold medal, no more fight with the belt. That’s it. I’m going to knock you out. I’m ready and it’s the biggest fight of my life. It’s time to become a champion.”

Moares is on a four-fight winning streak. He’s gone 4-1 under the UFC banner and has finished three of those bouts. He recently avenged a loss to Raphael Assuncao, submitting the fellow Brazilian in the first round.

Cejudo earned his opportunity by finishing Dillashaw in 32 seconds. At the time, Dillashaw was the bantamweight champion, who moved down in weight in an attempt to capture Cejudo’s 125-pound gold.