Marlon Moraes isn’t convinced that Henry Cejudo defeated T.J. Dillashaw because he’s the better fighter.

On Saturday night (June 8), Moraes will take on Cejudo for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. The 135-pound title clash will headline UFC 238 inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This will be Moraes’ first UFC title opportunity.

Moraes Believes Cejudo’s Win Over Dillashaw Was A Fluke

Back in January, Cejudo successfully defended his flyweight gold via first-round TKO over Dillashaw. During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Moraes said he feels Cejudo’s victory over Dillashaw was a fluke:

“We all got holes and matchups make champions and I think Henry Cejudo is a great matchup for me. I’m very confident in all I see him doing in the cage. Of course, he beat a legend, Demetrious Johnson. He beat, in my opinion, another guy that can be a legend in the future – T.J. Dillashaw, he’s a great martial artist.

“But we didn’t get to see much his last fight. I think T.J. got what you need to beat Henry. I think it was a fluke, it was just a matter (of) day. That was Henry’s day. But I worked hard. I’m well prepared for this fight. And I don’t want no flukes. I’m going out there. Perform, perform well and win. And leave no doubt who’s the best 135-pounder now.”