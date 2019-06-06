Marlon Moraes: Henry Cejudo Wasting Time With Trash Talk

Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes may have the same manager, Ali Ali Abdelaziz, but that fact has not forged any trace of a bond between the two as far as the eye can see. That is primarily because of the other thing the two fighters have in common is a desire to be the next UFC bantamweight champion. That is also the reason why Marlon Moraes is focused on that goal and only that goal, and nothing that is coming out of Henry Cejudo’s self-described cringey mouth (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“He’s not under my skin,” Moraes said during a media scrum at UFC 238 open workouts. “I’ve been built for a long time for this moment. He’s not under my skin. He’s wrong if he thinks he’s under my skin. I’m going to be as cold as I’ve ever been. I’m going to be better than I’ve ever been, and Saturday I’m going to be a new champion.”

That confidence within Marlon Moraes does not mean he is unaware of the Cejudo’s strengths that actually could make life uncomfortable for him in a hurry, none of which is Cejudo’s trash talking.

“He’s a good wrestler, he’s been improving every fight,” Moraes said of Cejudo. “He showed his last couple his striking is getting way better and I’m excited. I’m excited to put on a show and prove I’m the best.”

Marlon Moraes will have a grand opportunity prove exactly that when he takes on Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 238 for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship this Saturday. UFC 238 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The fight will serve as the second of two title fights, with the other being Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight championship against Jessica Eye.

