Monday, October 12, 2020

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

By Ian Carey
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit with a spinning wheel kick leading to the finish. According to comments he would make following the event, Moraes believes the fight was stopped early.

“I thought we had a very good first round but I thought I won the round,” Moraes said during the UFC post-fight show on ESPN+. “Then he started the second and I don’t know, I think he kind of catch me with a kick and bloodied my eye a little bit and right after he surprised me. He didn’t come this way, he came the other way and that’s it.”

Moraes would continue to say that he felt he was okay to continue but the referee stopped the fight before he could get up.

“Probably a little early stoppage but whatever. I thought I was [OK to continue] but the ref just jumped on me. I didn’t have time enough to get up,” Moraes continued.

Marlon Moraes Releases Statement On Loss To Cory Sandhagen

Moraes released a statement on Instagram following his defeat this weekend. A translation of his statement reads that he would like to fight again in December.

The loss was the 2nd in 3 fights for Moraes. He defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 245 but dropped a fight to Henry Cejudo at UFC 238.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit...
Read more
UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Cory Sandhagen Stuns Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen exceeded expectations in the headlining bout.  The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Highlights: Edson Barboza Dominates Makwan Amirkhani

Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani put on an interesting fight in the co-main event billing.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Cory Sandhagen Explains Shock of Being Booked Against Marlon Moraes

Cory Sandhagen will be competing in the main event of UFC on ESPN+37 tonight opposite Marlon Moraes, and the booking of the...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 37 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Marlon...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube