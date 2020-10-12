Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit with a spinning wheel kick leading to the finish. According to comments he would make following the event, Moraes believes the fight was stopped early.

“I thought we had a very good first round but I thought I won the round,” Moraes said during the UFC post-fight show on ESPN+. “Then he started the second and I don’t know, I think he kind of catch me with a kick and bloodied my eye a little bit and right after he surprised me. He didn’t come this way, he came the other way and that’s it.”

Moraes would continue to say that he felt he was okay to continue but the referee stopped the fight before he could get up.

“Probably a little early stoppage but whatever. I thought I was [OK to continue] but the ref just jumped on me. I didn’t have time enough to get up,” Moraes continued.

Marlon Moraes Releases Statement On Loss To Cory Sandhagen

Moraes released a statement on Instagram following his defeat this weekend. A translation of his statement reads that he would like to fight again in December.

The loss was the 2nd in 3 fights for Moraes. He defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 245 but dropped a fight to Henry Cejudo at UFC 238.