Marlon Moraes Slams Jose Aldo: ‘F*ck That Guy’

Marlon Moraes says he’s lost all respect for Jose Aldo.

Last month, Moraes and Aldo shared the Octagon. The two clashed in a bantamweight tilt on the main card of UFC 245. Moraes defeated Aldo via split decision. After the fight, the two embraced but Moraes hasn’t appreciated Aldo’s comments since.

Moraes Puts Aldo On Blast

Aldo recently said he felt he dominated Moraes for most of their UFC 245 clash. “Magic” hasn’t taken kindly to those words and blasted Aldo in an interview with MMAFighting.com.

“Right now, I have no respect for this guy,” Moraes told MMA Fighting. “Zero respect, not for him, not for his team, for how they are acting. At the fight, Aldo took the microphone, he says I want to congratulate you, no big drama. But he goes home and he sees what Henry (Cejudo) says and he changes literally from 0 to 100. From blue to red. Like ‘I won the fight, Marlon was scared, I see his face.’

“I was not scared. I’ve got 30 fights. I’ve been fighting everyday. I’m not going to be scared. Of course, I’m fighting Aldo, I got a little nervous. Everybody gets a little nervous, but once you get in there, it’s just another body in there. … He acts like he accepted [the loss], he talked with me right there, and he goes home and he does an interview and talks all this sh*t. F*ck this guy.”

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has been calling for a bout with Aldo. UFC president Dana White said that Cejudo called him to express his belief that Aldo was robbed of a win against Moraes.