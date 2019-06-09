Marlon Moraes Speaks On UFC 238 Defeat

Marlon Moraes fell short in his bid for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight gold.

Last night (June 8), Moraes went one-on-one with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the vacant 135-pound title. The bout headlined UFC 238. Despite a strong start for Moraes, the pressure of Cejudo became too much for “Magic” to handle. Moraes faded, while Cejudo kept attacking leading to the third-round TKO finish.

Moraes Talks UFC 238 Loss To Cejudo

Moraes spoke to reporters during the UFC 238 post-fight press conference. He discussed what went wrong (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I just messed up. I got out of the game plan, and that’s what happened. I just did what I shouldn’t do. In the fight, he hit me, I hit him back, and we started to brawl a little bit. That was one of the biggest things on the game plan from my coaches – don’t brawl, you’re faster. Just throw the combinations and don’t overload the punches. (But) that’s what I did, and I paid for it.”

This is Moraes' first loss since June 2017 and the first time he's been stopped since Nov. 2011.