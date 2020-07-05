Marlon Moraes Tired Of Waiting, Calls Out Cody Garbrandt & Dominick Cruz

Marlon Moraes has had enough of the wait game.

Moraes hasn’t been in action since Dec. 2019. Despite defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 245, Moraes is left to wonder who his next opponent will be while Aldo is getting a UFC bantamweight title shot on July 11. “Magic” Marlon is not happy with the inactivity and he’s taking aim at Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz as he claims they don’t want to fight him.

Marlon Moraes Sends Message To Cody Garbrandt & Dominick Cruz

Moraes took to his Instagram account to claim that Garbrandt and Cruz turned down bouts against him. He sent the following message to the two former UFC bantamweight champions.

“I’m not the best making excuses! I was taught to say yes for every challenge. Get the F.. in the Ring and Fight. Enough is enough thats names available and they all saying No. what’s up? @cody_nolove fastest hands in all roster etc etc why No??? @dominickcruz best bantamweight all the time etc etc why no??? Am I wrong???? Would you watch these fights?”

Garbrandt is coming off a sensational one-punch knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao back in June. It was a much-needed win for “No Love” as he hadn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2016. While Garbrandt’s initial plan was to move down to flyweight after his fight with Assuncao, the fashion in which he won made him change his mind and stick around at 135 pounds.

As for Cruz, he’s coming off a second-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. It was Cruz’s failed bid at a third UFC bantamweight title reign. Cruz hasn’t won a bout since June 2016. With Cejudo retiring and vacating the bantamweight title, Cruz could be just one or two more wins away from yet another title shot.

