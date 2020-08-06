Thursday, August 6, 2020

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen Reported For Oct. 10 Main Event

By Cole Shelton
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A pivotal bantamweight clash between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen is expected to take place in the fall.

Brazilian outlet Combate was first to report the news that the fight is targeted for Oct. 10. Contracts are not signed but it is expected to serve as the main event.

Marlon Moraes has not fought since he beat Jose Aldo by split decision at UFC 245. It got him back into the win column after suffering a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 238 for the vacant bantamweight title.

The Brazilian was expected to headline UFC Kazakhstan against Petr Yan in June. But, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also should be noted that Moraes did overcome coronavirus.

Cory Sandhagen, meanwhile, suffered his first loss inside the Octagon when he submitted by Aljamain Sterling in 88 seconds at UFC 250. Before that, he had notable wins over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker, but this will be the first time he is headlining a UFC show and going five rounds.

This a crucial fight for the bantamweight division and with Moraes now being booked, perhaps the UFC will finally book Yan vs. Sterling. The winner of this fight could very well be the next title contender after Sterling.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaCombate

Trending Articles

MMA

Ben Askren Won’t Be Chasing A Title But He Could Be Lured To Fight Once More

Ben Askren plans to stay retired but for the right opportunity, he'd considered putting his gloves back on. Askren...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib’s Plan Against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has taken another opportunity to hurl a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is set to go one-on-one...
Read more
MMA

Zabit Magomedovsharipov Responds To Yair Rodriguez Bout Being Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov wasn't interested in holding his tongue on the cancellation of his bout with Yair Rodriguez. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Khamzat Chimaev Will Get Ranked Opponent Next

UFC president Dana White doesn't know whether or not Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent will be ranked. Chimaev has quickly...
Read more
Interviews

Robert Whittaker Would Only Move To 205lbs If He Got “Sick Of Cutting Weight”

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased a potential move to light heavyweight against Jon Jones but Robert Whittaker isn't in a rush making...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Suffers Second ACL Tear In His Other Knee

Kevin Lee was recovering from a torn ACL, only to suffer the same injury with his other knee. Lee...
Read more
MMA

Jose Aldo Praises UFC 251 Ref For Giving Him Chances To Keep Fighting

Jose Aldo is happy with referee Leon Roberts Following UFC 251. Back in July, Aldo took on Petr Yan...
Read more
MMA

Yair Rodriguez Fires Back At Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez has put Zabit Magomedsharipov on blast after his comments on their bout cancellation. Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen Reported For Oct. 10 Main Event

A pivotal bantamweight clash between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen is expected to take place in the fall. Brazilian...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Would Rather See Georges St-Pierre Stay Retired

UFC president Dana White prefers to see Georges St-Pierre outside the Octagon. One super fight that has been talked...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Fighter Misses Weight

The Bellator 243 weigh-in results are in. On Aug. 7, Bellator 243 will take place inside an empty Mohegan...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Plans To KO Nate Diaz But Would Take Michael Chiesa Fight

Vicente Luque has two names in mind for his next Octagon appearance. Nate Diaz or Michael Chiesa. At UFC...
Read more
MMA

Jorge Masvidal Aims For UFC Return Before 2020 Ends

Jorge Masvidal wants another UFC bout before 2020 is through. Masvidal was last seen in action back in July....
Read more
MMA

Zabit Magomedovsharipov Responds To Yair Rodriguez Bout Being Canceled

Zabit Magomedsharipov wasn't interested in holding his tongue on the cancellation of his bout with Yair Rodriguez. Magomedsharipov...
Read more
MMA

UFC Vegas 6’s Aleksei Oleinik Unsure When He’ll Retire

Aleksei Oleinik isn't sure when he'll retire after his heavyweight clash with Derrick Lewis. Oleinik is set to take...
Read more
MMA

Leon Edwards Continues To Call For Jorge Masvidal Bout

Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal and he won't give up on his desire to make it happen.
Read more
Interviews

Robert Whittaker Would Only Move To 205lbs If He Got “Sick Of Cutting Weight”

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya teased a potential move to light heavyweight against Jon Jones but Robert Whittaker isn't in a rush making...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube