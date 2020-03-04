Marlon Moraes vs. Petr Yan Set For UFC Kazakhstan Main Event

A very intriguing bantamweight tilt between Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan will headline the UFC’s upcoming trip to Kazakhstan.

MMAJunkie was first to report the news that the two have verbally agreed to the scrap with contracts coming very soon.

Marlon Moraes returned to the win column last time out with a split-decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245. Yet, Dana White and Henry Cejudo thought Aldo win leaving the former featherweight champion getting the title shot despite Moraes winning.

Moraes fought for the vacant bantamweight title against Cejudo at UFC 238 where he lost by TKO. The loss ended his four-fight winning streak.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, had a dominant performance at UFC 245 where he TKO’d Urijah Faber in the third round. It continued his winning streak to nine where he is a perfect 6-0 inside the Octagon with wins over Faber, Jimmie Riviera, John Dodson, and others.

This will also be the first time the Russian fights in a main event in the UFC. But, he has gone five rounds before when he was the ACB bantamweight champion.

On paper, this looks like a title eliminator bout where the winner will go on to fight for the belt in their next outing.

UFC Kazakhstan is expected to take place on June 13, but the event has not been officially announced by the promotion.