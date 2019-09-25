Marlon Moraes Willing To Welcome Jose Aldo To Bantamweight Division

Marlon Moraes would like to welcome Jose Aldo to the 135-pound weight class.

For years, Aldo ruled the roost at featherweight. While many have called for Aldo to ditch the tough weight cutting and move up to the lightweight division, he’s actually expressed interest in competing at bantamweight. UFC president Dana White isn’t on board with that idea.

Marlon Moraes Praises Jose Aldo, Would Fight Him At Bantamweight

Combate spoke to Moraes, who said he is down to share the Octagon with Aldo at 135 pounds (via Bloody Elbow).

“I’ve been training and I want to start a camp. I hope I can fight on December 14, it would be a great date for me to fight. Let’s see what the UFC has planned. The Aldo fight is not only interesting for me. Jose is a legend of the sport, a featherweight champion. He has been talking about dropping to bantamweight and I’m the number one contender. Nothing better than dropping a division and fighting the number one guy. He deserves it. Aldo shouldn’t have to fight 53 times before he can fight for the title. I think it would be a good opportunity for him to prove to the UFC he can really make the weight. And, if he wins, he would go straight to a title shot.”

Moraes is coming off a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo back in June. Aldo is also hoping to rebound in his next outing as he fell short against Alex Volkanovski via unanimous decision back in May.