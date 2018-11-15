With T.J. Dillashaw Booked, Marlon Moraes Wonders What’s Next

Marlon Moraes is getting frustrated with not being able to find his next opponent.

Moraes is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Jimmie Rivera. It only took “Magic” 33 seconds to finish “El Terror.” Moraes handed Rivera his first loss since 2008. While many expected Moraes to get a title opportunity, that isn’t in the cards right now.

Marlon Moraes Is Getting Annoyed

Moraes recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. He said that top bantamweights are avoiding him (via MMAMania.com):

“I had the best fight of my life, biggest fight, main event. Then everybody was talking about a title shot. If Cody (Garbrandt) loses, Marlon you’re definitely getting the fight. And I didn’t get it. So what to do next? So we talked to UFC and I said, ‘Hey, I want to fight Dominick Cruz.’ It makes sense, he wants to fight for the belt and I want to fight for the belt. And he denied to fight me. I told UFC, ‘I’m not playing around,’ I don’t want to fight these crazy fights. I want to fight for the belt.’ I don’t even care about the money much. I want the fight that is going to put me right there. So I thought let’s fight Raphael and do a rematch. And he denied. He didn’t want to fight me as well.”

Dillashaw is set to challenge UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound gold at UFC 233. Dillashaw hopes to become a two-division champion, but what happens after the bout remains to be seen.

Do you think Marlon Moraes isn’t being given his due?