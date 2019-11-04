Marlon Moraes ‘Won’t Run Away From Any Situation’ Against Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes feels confident in all areas ahead of his showdown with Jose Aldo.

Moraes and Aldo are set to clash at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. Aldo, who once ruled the roost at featherweight, will be moving down to the bantamweight division. The move comes as a surprise to many as Aldo is known for having tough weight cuts at 145 pounds.

Marlon Moraes Prepared For All Areas Against Jose Aldo

Moraes isn’t counting on Aldo to show up on fight night depleted. In fact, Moraes has been brushing up on all aspects of the fight game to prepare for the best version of Aldo. Here’s what he told AG Fight (via Bloody Elbow).

“Jose Aldo is a different kind of guy, he’s good in every aspect of the game, he has nothing to prove to anyone. In this weight class, I think I’m condition to go toe to toe against anyone,” he said. “I’m going out there to win, no matter where the fight takes place. I won’t run away from any situation.

“I’m not looking at Jose Aldo as someone who’s dropping from weight, I’m preparing for the Aldo we’ve always seen get good results, I’m going out there to face the best Aldo possible. I don’t believe he will have trouble making weight, I think he’ll be healthy, very prepared. We’ll be equals, and I want to redeem myself from my last fight, show the world I’m here to stay.”

UFC 245 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will feature three title bouts. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his gold against Colby Covington. Max Holloway’s featherweight title will be on the line against Alex Volkanovski. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes looks for her fifth successful title defense against Germaine de Randamie.