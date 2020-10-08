Marlon Vera Eyes One More Fight In 2020, Targets Legends

Marlon Vera is looking to build off his win over Sean O’Malley.

In the co-main event of UFC 252, Vera shocked many by scoring a first-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley. Although O’Malley claimed it was due to an ankle injury, on the record, it shows a win so “Chito” is looking to fight a top-10 opponent next in December and has three names in mind.

“The division is interesting, and it’s getting better as time goes by,” Vera said on “Hablemos MMA.”. “I would like to fight against Dominick (Cruz), Jimmie Rivera or Jose Aldo. I think one of those three is the fight that makes sense for me and would do me well, I really want one of those three. We’ll see what the UFC gives me, but I think those are the fights to make.”

Marlon Vera is 6-1 in his last seven with his only loss to Song Yadong which was a controversial decision. If Vera can get one of those three names a win would put him into the top-seven and be one or two wins from a title shot.

Chito has a lot of hype behind him and could easily headline a card against a Dominick Cruz or Jose Aldo.