Marlon Vera Not Happy With Judges Following UFC on ESPN 8

Marlon Vera thinks he was snubbed at UFC on ESPN 8.

Last night (May 16), Vera went one-on-one with Song Yadong on the main card. The bout was contested in the featherweight division. After three rounds of action, the score totals were in. All three judges scored the fight for Yadong. Some believe that Vera should’ve been given the nod.

Marlon Vera Doesn’t Agree With Score Totals

Vera took to his Twitter account to express dismay over his unanimous decision loss.

I don’t lost the fight to the China men I lost to the judges tonight. All my hard work to the fuckin drain, I can’t believe this horse shit tonight — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) May 17, 2020

The good news for Vera is that he has pocketed an extra $50,000. That’s because he and Yadong earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

Vera was riding a five-fight winning streak going into his bout with Yadong. He hadn’t suffered a loss since Feb. 2018. As for Yadong, he improves his pro MMA record to 16-4-1, 1 NC.

UFC on ESPN 8 took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It was the third UFC event in eight days. Headlining this card was a heavyweight tilt between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Overeem scored the second-round TKO finish.

