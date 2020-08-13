Marlon Vera Responds To Sean O’Malley Dyeing Hair In Colors Of Ecuadorian Flag

Marlon Vera says he is unfazed by Sean O’Malley’s mind games.

Vera is scheduled to share the Octagon with O’Malley on Aug. 15. The bout will take place on the UFC 252 card inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a chance for Vera to halt O’Malley’s momentum and take a top 15 spot in the UFC bantamweight rankings. It’s also an opportunity for O’Malley to further prove his legitimacy against a tough opponent.

‘Chito’ Vera Unfazed By O’Malley’s Pre-Fight Antics

During his media scrum, Vera responded to O’Malley dyeing his hair in the colors of the Ecuadorian flag (via MMAJunkie).

“All my motivation comes from myself, my heart, my family,” Vera told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during Wednesday’s UFC 252 virtual media day. “From achieving my goals and getting stuff done for me and the people that I love. The rest is part of the show, part of the business. It’s fun. I enjoy the process, I enjoy the (expletive) talk, answering stuff, but I do it when I feel the need and sometimes I don’t feel like it, I just want to fight and that’s why I like to be active and to be able to do this every two, three months because I really like to compete.”

