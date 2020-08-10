Marlon Vera Rips ‘Stupid’ Fighters Who Are Giving Sean O’Malley Attention

Marlon Vera believes top-ranked bantamweights who are turning their attention to Sean O’Malley are doing themselves a disservice.

Vera is scheduled to take on O’Malley on the UFC 252 card. The action will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 15. Many feel this will be a stern test for O’Malley as Vera has proven to be a tough out for just about anyone.

Vera Blasts Fighters Who Give O’Malley Attention

Vera appeared on MMAJunkie‘s Hablemos MMA podcast. During his appearance, Vera criticized higher-ranked bantamweights who put their energy on O’Malley.

“If I’m on top, why am I going to be trash-talking someone below me? It doesn’t have logic. The champion, himself, is replying to him. People need to use their brain a little more, but it seems they’re stupid because if I’m the champion and someone if the top-15 is talking sh-t, I’m obviously going to keep an eye on him and be ready for him, but I’m not going to be replying to someone who’s far from fighting for the title. But to each to their own. Thanks to them for making this fight bigger for me.”

Vera isn’t in the top 15 bantamweight rankings but many feel he should be. Vera has had close fights that fans feel should’ve gone in his favor. If “Chito” can pull off a win over O’Malley, he’ll have beaten the number 14-ranked UFC bantamweight.

