Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn’t believe the Sean O’Malley stoppage was early.

In the co-main event of UFC 252, O’Malley was looking to remain undefeated when he took on his toughest test in Vera. It was a fight many fans were looking forward to and to many people’s surprise, it was ‘Chito’ getting his hand raised by first-round TKO.

Right after the win, fans on social media said Vera only won because of O’Malley’s ankle injury. Many also called the stoppage early which Chito denies. He also took pride in beating ‘Suga’ after talking a lot of trash.

“The guy was snoring,” Vera said of O’Malley at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “When I landed the second elbow, he was making noises, he was out. And then when Herb Dean got in the middle, you could see [O’Malley’s] head bounce back. I see his corner saying, ‘No, that was too early.’ We make eye contact and I was like, ‘You know that sh*t wasn’t early,’ and the guy was pretty quiet all of a sudden.

“That guy was talking sh*t while we were getting ready to walk to the cage. He was yelling, ‘He’s slow.’ It’s like, dude, it’s a fu**ing fight, if you want to try to get in my head, you’ve got to try harder than that. So I was just like, the only way to make you pay is fu**ing your kid up.”

It is no doubt a massive win for Marlon Vera who should see a number beside his name following his win over O’Malley.