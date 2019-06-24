Marlon Vera Unsure If Sean O’Malley Is Cheating After Being Flagged By USADA Again

On Friday evening, Sean O’Malley announced on social media that he will not be able to compete at UFC 239. The prospect was coming off of a six-month USADA suspension, but he was flagged again for Ostarine, the same drug he was suspended for.

Although USADA will not suspend him, given they believe it is a Jon Jones situation, his scheduled opponent in Marlon Vera isn’t sure if O’Malley is cheating. All he knows is that he wants to remain on UFC 239.

“(Expletive) him,” Vera said to MMA Junkie. “I don’t know what’s happening. I really don’t know if he’s really cheating or not. Again, (expletive) that guy. He was just an opponent, and I’ll wait for another guy. Hopefully, they can find me a replacement. If they don’t do it, then I cannot stress for stuff I cannot control.”

Meanwhile, “Chito” Vera doesn’t know what or who to believe in this situation. Ultimately, Marlon Vera just wants to fight and doesn’t care if it is a Jon Jones situation or if he truly is cheating.

“(Some) people say, ‘(Expletive) the cheaters.’ (Some) people say, ‘He’s not cheating. It’s a Jon Jones situation.’ Honestly, I really don’t know,” Vera said. “I really don’t understand because technically he tested positive last time, and this time he tested positive because he kept showing the same stuff as last time. I really don’t understand if he’s cheating. I’ll just let the professionals do their job, and I’ll do my job, too – go and fight someone else. …

“It’s the second time he tested positive. It’s weird because a couple of guys from that gym tested positive, too, so I don’t know what’s going on. But I don’t (expletive) care. I’ll keep my mind positive and keep going forward. Acceptance over everything. You’ve got to accept this stuff that is happening. It is what it is. There’s nothing I can do, right?”