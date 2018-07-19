Marlon Vera Stepping in to face Wuliji Buren at UFC 227

Marlon Vera is stepping up as the late-notice replacement to fill in for Bharat Kandare to take on Wuliji Buren at UFC 227, as announced today by UFC officials.

Marlon Vera is currently on a two-fight losing skid, but losing to two ranked fighters in John Lineker and Douglas Silva de Andrade comes attached with no shame. Prior to these losses, Vera was riding a three-fight win streak, and standing in his way of returning to his winning ways will be China’s Wuliji Buren.

Buren is currently 0-1 in the UFC, suffering a loss to Rolando Dy by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 122. His stint in the ultimate proving ground will not get any easier when faced with a proven scrapper like Marlon Vera, who holds victories over names like Brian Kelleher and Brad Pickett. Both fighters are listed as having 10 wins in 5 losses, so we will see come August 4th if the UFC experience advantage held by Vera will be pronounced in this bantamweight affair:

With the addition of this featherweight bout, here is the current UFC 227 lineup:

T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight Championship)

Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo (Flyweight Championship)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson

J.J. Aldrich vs. Polyana Viana

Brett Johns vs. Pedro Munhoz

Benito Lopez vs. Ricky Simon

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Ricardo Ramos

Danielle Taylor vs. Weili Zhang

Alex Perez vs. Jose Torres

Sheymon Moraes vs. Matt Sayles

Wuliji Buren vs. Marlon Vera

UFC 227 takes place August 4th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Do you think Marlon Vera will get back in the win column at the expense of Wuliji Buren?