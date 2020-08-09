Marvin Vettori: Chris Weidman ‘Looked Horrible’ At UFC Vegas 6

Marvin Vettori is looking to pick a fight with Chris Weidman.

On Aug. 8, Weidman shared the Octagon with Omari Akhmedov. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6. The “All American” emerged victorious via unanimous decision. It’s his first victory since July 2017.

Marvin Vettori Trashes Chris Weidman’s Performance

Vettori took to his Twitter account to blast Weidman’s performance against Akhmedov and called for a bout against the former UFC middleweight champion.

Weidman looked horrible tonight. He’s a former champion let me whip his boring ass next.

Guarantee you he will hide like all the other guys.

Me against @chrisweidman needs to happen. @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

I swear I’ll have weidman begging me for air by the 2nd.

Let’s book this! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

Weidman has admitted that he feels his fight with Akhmedov was “sloppy.” With that said, the “All American” believes he’s still a problem for anyone at middleweight as long as he stays focused.

The “All American” is hoping to build off the victory as he hasn’t been able to put together a winning streak in quite some time. Weidman will find himself back in the top 15 middleweight rankings as Akhmedov held the number 11 spot.