Marvin Vettori Claims Anderson Silva & Jacare Souza Turned Down UFC Bouts

Marvin Vettori says Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza don’t want to share the Octagon with him.

Vettori has been making a name for himself in the UFC. While many have labeled the middleweight as a “hothead,” his skills can’t be denied. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak and his last defeat under the UFC banner was a split decision to current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

Marvin Vettori Calls Out Anderson Silva & Jacare Souza For ‘Turning Down’ Bouts

Vettori took to his Twitter account to vent on not being able to get fights with Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza.

I was trying to be nice and everything but fuck man I’m tired of people turning me down.@SpiderAnderson said no @JacareMMA said no. Everybody has an excuse. You don’t wanna fight? Get the fuck out of the @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2020

Fuck man I get it legend here legend there but if you are in the UFC it means you belong with the best of the best.

You can’t pretend to pick and choose fights at this level.

I see this shit over and over@Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) July 25, 2020

“I was trying to be nice and everything but f*ck man I’m tired of people turning me down. @SpiderAnderson said no @JacareMMA said no. Everybody has an excuse. You don’t wanna fight? Get the f*ck out of the @ufc.

“F*ck man I get it legend here legend there but if you are in the UFC it means you belong with the best of the best. You can’t pretend to pick and choose fights at this level. I see this sh*t over and over @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00.”

Vettori went on to say that Ian Heinsch and Krzysztof Jotko have also declined to fight him. Vettori is the number 14-ranked UFC middleweight. He’s coming off a first-round submission victory over Karl Roberson.

Time will tell what’s next for Vettori but it’s quite clear that he isn’t happy with the lack of options for his next outing. It’s clear that his pursuit of Silva and Jacare is an attempt to get victories over bigger names Neither Silva nor Jacare is in the UFC middleweight rankings as of this writing, but a win for Vettori against either man would still likely move him up a couple of spots.

Who would you match Marvin Vettori up against for his next UFC bout?