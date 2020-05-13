Marvin Vettori Goes Off On Karl Roberson In Hotel Over Canceled UFC Fight (Video)

Marvin Vettori isn’t happy with Karl Roberson and he didn’t hide his feelings.

Vettori was scheduled to take on Roberson tonight (May 13) at UFC Jacksonville. Roberson ended up missing weight for the scheduled middleweight clash. The bout was still planned but ended up being canceled after Roberson fell ill due to the weight cut.

Emotional Vettori Confronts Roberson

Al Zullino posted footage from Dr. Capodaglio of Vettori confronting Roberson inside the fighter hotel over pulling out of UFC Jacksonville.

An emotional @MarvinVettori run through Karl Roberson at the hotel and immediately unloads on him tons of F bombs (via @DrCapodaglio). pic.twitter.com/IpyyYAscjX — Al Zullino (@phre) May 13, 2020

Vettori can be heard yelling the following (via BJPenn.com).

“Let’s f**king fight you f**king b**ch ass,” Vettori can be heard screaming. “F**king five months of preparation gone away you f**king b*tch ass.”

Vettori hasn’t been in action since Oct. 2019. He defeated Andrew Sanchez via unanimous decision. He was supposed to fight Darren Stewart in March but travel issues due to the coronavirus put a stop to that. Then, he was set to fight Roberson on April 25. The UFC ended up postponing that event. Vettori is clearly frustrated to have plans fall through yet again.