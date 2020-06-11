Marvin Vettori Hopes To Beat Karl Roberson As ‘Brutally’ As He Can

Marvin Vettori hopes to make Karl Roberson pay for their hotel confrontation.

Vettori and Roberson were set to do battle back on May 13. Plans went awry when Roberson wasn’t medically cleared to compete due to a failed weight cut. This angered Vettori, who confronted Roberson in a hotel lobby. The two will settle their grudge this Saturday night (June 13) at UFC on ESPN+ 30.

Vettori Hopes To ‘Brutally’ Beat Roberson Down

Vettori spoke to MMAJunkie.com during a media day session. He expressed his desire to give Roberson a beating he won’t soon forget.

“I just kind of like flipped off on him when he tried to square off on me,” Vettori said. “At the end of the day, now I’m going to go out, beat him up as brutally as I can, and that’s it.

“You’ll see a lot of action, but I’m not stupid. Any high-level fighter, they know you can’t let anger get to your head. I’m not stupid. I’m not a stupid fighter. At the end of the day, you have to think, the worst thing you can do to him is to beat him and walk away with a dominant, super beautiful-fashioned win. That’s it. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Besides settling a personal feud, Vettori wants to extend his winning streak to three. He’s coming off unanimous decision wins over Andrew Sanchez and Cezar Ferreira. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2018. That was a split decision defeat to current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Roberson also has a chance to extend his winning streak to three. After suffering a loss to Glover Teixeira, Roberson scored victories over Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov. Roberson has gone 3-1 in his last four outings.

Who do you have winning at UFC on ESPN+ 30, Marvin Vettori or Karl Roberson?