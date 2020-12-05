Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home UFC

Marvin Vettori Is Prepared To Make UFC History

By Clyde Aidoo
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marvin Vettori will enter The Octagon tonight at UFC Vegas 16 as an inspired man set to represent his nation on a stage it never has been before.

Marvin Vettori was originally scheduled to face Jacare Souza at UFC next weekend at UFC 256. Having the chance to face a legend in Souza was a great opportunity for Vettori, who is attempting to establish himself in the top 10 of the middleweight division. But after Kevin Holland was removed from the UFC Vegas 16 main event against Jack Hermansson after testing positive for COVID, Vettori received a much bigger opportunity to potentially crack the top 5 of the division should he defeat #5-ranked Jack Hermansson, and he also has the opportunity to make UFC history.

“I think this my best moment.” Vettori said in an interview with Combate.” I’m always looking to increase my win streak, but I also care about who I’m facing. After this fight, I’ll be in the mix. I’ll be in the top 5, and that’s where I want to be. I’m ready to make history. I’ll be the first Italian to headline a UFC card. My greatest dream is to be a UFC champion. The UFC isn’t broadcasted in Italy and that’s my next step. I want to be a UFC champion, too.”

The first historic achievement will take place the moment the fight begins tonight at UFC Vegas 16 when Marvin Vettori becomes the first Italian to headline a UFC event. But in order for Vettori to become the first ever Italian UFC champion, he’ll need to string the right wins together, beginning with a win over Jack Hermansson. Vettori is well aware that this will not be an easy task.

“He’s a great opponent, he brings a lot of energy into his game,” Vettori explained. “He always comes forward. You can see that in his fights. He is good in very aspect, but everything he does well, I do better. I think it’s a good fight for me. I think Jacare could’ve been more dangerous in some scenarios. But I think Hermasson brings more energy to the fight, he’s more intense. I don’t care, I’m like that, too. Anyway, both Hermansson and Jacare are tough.”

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori takes place tonight, December 5, 2020 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 10:00 PM Easter, and the prelims kick off at 7:00 PM.

Do you believe Marvin Vettori has the potential to become the first Italian world champion in UFC history?

