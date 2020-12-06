Marvin Vettori Outstrikes Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 16

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori wasn’t the original main event of this show, but it proved to be a worthy replacement.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (December 5, 2020) at the UFC Fight Night event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was early drama as in round one, Vettori dropped him with a left hand, but instead of trying to finish with strikes, he went for a submission. Hermansson was able to recover. Vettori shutdown a takedown attempt in round two and dominated the frame on top. Hermansson let his hands go more in the third round. For the final two rounds, it continued to be a close striking affair. The judges gave the win to Vettori by unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

EARLY DRAMA 😱@MarvinVettori put Hermansson down in the first round at #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/4dvIGa0lkh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 6, 2020

Hermansson was coming off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian.

Vettori had gone 3-1-1 in his last five fights with a majority draw against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 219, a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April 2019 before rattling off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fight saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

