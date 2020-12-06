Sunday, December 6, 2020
Home UFC

Marvin Vettori Outstrikes Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 16

By Andrew Ravens

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori wasn’t the original main event of this show, but it proved to be a worthy replacement. 

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (December 5, 2020) at the UFC Fight Night event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was early drama as in round one, Vettori dropped him with a left hand, but instead of trying to finish with strikes, he went for a submission. Hermansson was able to recover. Vettori shutdown a takedown attempt in round two and dominated the frame on top. Hermansson let his hands go more in the third round. For the final two rounds, it continued to be a close striking affair. The judges gave the win to Vettori by unanimous decision. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Hermansson was coming off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. He had suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at the UFC Copenhagen event from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. He scored a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. 

Vettori had gone 3-1-1 in his last five fights with a majority draw against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 219, a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April 2019 before rattling off two straight decision wins over Cezar Ferreria and Andrew Sanchez in 2019. His previous fight saw him get a submission win over Karl Roberson at the UFC on ESPN 10 event.

UFC Vegas 16 Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori, Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Latest MMA News

Jon Jones & Claressa Shields Link Up At Jackson Wink MMA

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Claressa Shields is still taking baby steps in her transition to MMA, but you can do worse than having one of the greatest mixed...
Read more

Marvin Vettori Changes Mind On Fighting Paulo Costa Following Callout

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Marvin Vettori has changed his mind about fighting Paulo Costa after calling him out in his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 16. After defeating Jack...
Read more

Dana White Explains Why Yoel Romero Was Released From UFC

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
If you were one of the many surprised by the sudden release of Yoel Romero over the weekend, you may want to brace yourself...
Read more

UFC Vegas 16 Bonuses: Jack Hermansson & Marvin Vettori Awarded FOTN

UFC Andrew Ravens -
The UFC Vegas 16  bonuses have been released. The event took place inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was...
Read more

Fighters React To Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC Vegas 16

UFC Andrew Ravens -
Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori brought a technical style in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson...
Read more

Marvin Vettori Outstrikes Jack Hermansson At UFC Vegas 16

UFC Andrew Ravens -
Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori wasn’t the original main event of this show, but it proved to be a worthy replacement.  The two fighters met...
Read more

UFC Vegas 16 Highlights: Jamahal Hill Swarms Ovince Saint Preux For TKO Win

UFC Andrew Ravens -
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill ended up being an interesting co-main event.  The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night...
Read more

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC Andrew Ravens -
The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube