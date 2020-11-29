Marvin Vettori Steps In To Face Jack Hermansson At UFC on ESPN 19

Marvin Vettori will officially be stepping in for Kevin Holland in the UFC on ESPN 19 main event against Jack Hermansson.

After Kevin Holland was forced to withdraw from his scheduled main event against Jack Hermansson at next weekend’s UFC on ESPN 19, the promotion immediately tapped Marvin Vettori to fill in as the replacement. It didn’t take long for the ink to dry and make it official, with the #13-ranked Vettori now set to enter his first main event when he takes on #5-ranked Jack Hermansson.

Marvin Vettori is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, and Karl Roberson. Though Vettori himself is ranked, a victory over Jack Hermansson would be the first victory for Vettori over a ranked opponent. The fact that Hermansson is entering the fight with momentum of his own would make an upset win for Vettori all the more meaningful. Hermansson is coming off an impressive first-round submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum in July.

As of now, the updated UFC on ESPN 19 lineup is as follows:

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Merab Dvalishvili vs. TBD

Montana de la Rosa vs. Talia Santos

Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Movsar Evloev vs. Nate Landwehr

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden

John Allan Arte vs. Roman Dolidze

Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Wiman

Damon Jackson vs. Ilia Topuria

Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

What is your prediction for the new UFC on ESPN 19 main event between Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori?