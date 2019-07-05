Masvidal: Askren’s Only Skill is Putting Face to Crotch

Jorge Masvidal has shown absolutely no effort in hiding his feelings for his UFC 239 opponent Ben Askren. And in case you are unaware, here is a synopsis of what Masvidal dislikes about his impending foe:

“(There are) numerous things,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie at Media Day. “He’s just a pompous (expletive), I can’t stand him. There’s no hate, because I don’t hate nobody, but I just don’t care for the dude, in this life or the next. He’s not my cup of tea, man.”

Sounds simple, albeit vague, enough. And for an even vaguer response, here is Jorge Masvidal describing Ben Askren’s strengths as a mixed martial artist:

“I couldn’t even answer that question, bro,” Masvidal resigned. “Besides putting his face in somebody’s crotch, another man’s crotch, I don’t know what else he (expletive) does. I don’t even think he can spell ‘punch.’”

That said, Jorge Masvidal does not envision any obstacles towards implanting the following strategic and technical master gameplan:

“Beat his ass up, wherever the fight goes,” Masvidal said directly. “Because if I’m on my back I can still punch, I can still scramble to get back up to my feet. So the fight going on the floor, it’s not over. When I went to the floor with (Demian) Maia it wasn’t over. Maia’s a much better submission individual than this guy will ever be, so (the plan is to) just beat his ass up through and through.”

If all goes according to plan, after this envisioned beatdown comes to pass, Jorge Masvidal has even clearer sights on what would come next:

“I’m on that surfboard, and that wave is taking me right to the title shot, there’s no other way around it,” Masvidal said. “I thought I should have been fighting for a title after Till. Till’s never been stopped in his career. Who did that in his home town? Me. When nobody wanted to fight the guy, I went and did it. Why didn’t I get the title fight then? Because I didn’t have that huge buzz. But now there’s no denying it.”

Who do you believe will dictate where the fight goes Saturday night? Ben Askren or Jorge Masvidal?