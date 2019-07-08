Masvidal On Fighting Covington: I Didn’t Get Into This Business To High Five With No Man

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington may be training partners and friends, but “Gamebred” would still collide with “Chaos” if UFC gold was on the line.

Masvidal made quite the statement at UFC 239 this past Saturday night (July 6). He went one-on-one with Ben Askren in what many expected to be the classic striker vs. wrestler match. Instead, Masvidal landed a flying knee to shut Askren’s lights off in five seconds. The knockout win set a record for the fastest finish in UFC history.

Masvidal Targets Everyone In His Way, Including Covington

Covington is set to take on Robbie Lawler on Aug. 3 at UFC Newark. If “Chaos” emerges victorious, then either he or Masvidal is expected to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold. Speaking to Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen, and Jon Anik on ESPN’s UFC 239 post-fight show, Masvidal said business is business:

“It sucks. You don’t wanna punch any of your friends in the face. And we’ve been beating the crap out of each other for years now. So I don’t wanna turn my hand into a weapon and my knee and do that to Colby or him having to do it to me. But I didn’t get into this business to high five with no man.

“I got into this business to compete to be the best. And then when I had children and I saw the fruits of my labor could give them the best life ever, that’s the only thing that matters to me. So if it’s Colby, if it’s whoever it is it doesn’t matter when it’s for that belt cause that’s where the money’s at.”