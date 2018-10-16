Masvidal Uninterested In Unranked Opponents, Leon Edwards Responds

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is ready to return to the Octagon. However, if you don’t have a number next to your name, keep his out of your mouth. The No. 9-ranked 170-pounder hasn’t fought since November of last year. Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

It was Masvidal’s second consecutive loss. Recently, Masvidal took to Twitter and revealed he’s searching for an opponent to make his return. But noted that if you’re not ranked, he isn’t interested:

“If you’re not ranked keep my name out your mouth”

If you’re not ranked keep my name out your mouth #realisback — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 15, 2018

No. 11-ranked Leon Edwards has been calling out Masvidal for some time now. He responded to Masvidal’s Tweet and urged him to accept his challenge, as he’s ranked just two spots below “Gamebred”:

“I am ranked and called your name plenty of times, but you have every excuse. You’re ranked only 2 spots above me kid and you’re on a 2 fight losing streak. don’t be scared pussy!!”

I am ranked and called your name plenty of times, but you have every excuse. You're ranked only 2 spots above me kid and you're on a 2 fight losing streak. don't be scared pussy!! — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 15, 2018

What do you think about Edwards’ response to Masvidal?