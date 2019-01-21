Matt Brown ‘Down’ to Fight Mike Perry Once He’s Ready to Return to Action

Matt Brown sounds like he’s willing to take on Mike Perry once he’s full recovered from knee surgery and ready to make his return to action later this year

If Mike Perry needs an opponent, Matt Brown is more than happy to volunteer.

On Monday, Perry released a message on Twitter asking for the fight fans would be willing to pay to see or at least enough to keep them entertained as he looks to book his next bout in 2019.

Perry is coming off a submission loss to Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his most recent performance and he’s anxiously awaiting his next fight booking after being called out by several fighters in recent weeks.

One person who didn’t land on Perry’s radar was multi-time post fight bonus winner Matt Brown, who quickly volunteered his services as his next potential opponent.

“Hoping I’m ready by June or July,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I’m down.”

Brown has been out of action since earning a jaw-dropping knockout against Diego Sanchez in November 2017 while teasing his potential retirement before and after the contest.

Brown ultimately decided to continue with is career after booking a long awaited matchup against Carlos Condit last April but the Ohio native ended up suffering a torn ACL ahead of the fight that forced him back to the sideline.

Following surgery on his knee and relocating back to Ohio where he recently opened his own gym called Immortal Martial Arts, Brown appears ready to resume his fighting career and a matchup against Perry sounds like fun to him.

Based on the styles these two welterweights bring into the cage, the UFC matchmakers might already be on the phone trying to book what could be a barnburner fight in 2019.

