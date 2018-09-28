Matt Brown Rips Diego Sanchez, Happy to Use Him as ‘Tune Up’ Upon Return

Matt Brown was not happy that Diego Sanchez seemingly tried to take away from his victory when he knocked out the former "Ultimate Fighter" season one cast member last year

Matt Brown has lost all respect for former opponent Diego Sanchez.

In a matter of odd timing, Sanchez just recently rehashed his past loss to Brown when he posted a photo on Instagram along with a lengthy message decrying the result after he believes he was struck with an illegal blow.

The end of the fight came after Brown absolutely demolished Sanchez with a vicious elbow strike that crumbled the former “Ultimate Fighter” season one cast member.

“They didn’t score it a DQ behind the head. I took it like a man,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “Believe me I’m ready to dance again with Brown!”

Well needless to say, “The Immortal” didn’t take too kindly to Sanchez’s call that his win should have been a disqualification nearly a year after the fight took place.

“That’s cool you found a pic of the one punch you landed,” Brown said to Sanchez on Instagram. “I had so much respect for you Diego Sanchez, before we fought but trying to bring my accomplishment down is no way to bring yourself up and that’s certainly NOT taking it like a man.

“I have lost my respect for you and when I’m healthy I’d be happy to use you as a tune up fight on my return.”

Brown had actually teased retirement going into the fight with Sanchez but then later opted for a return to action when he booked a long awaited matchup against Carlos Condit earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Brown ended up suffering a knee injury in training that resulted in ACL reconstruction surgery that put him on the shelf.

More recently, Brown relocated to his home state of Ohio where he opened ‘Immortal Martial Arts’, his own training facility in Columbus where he plans to teach and train in the future.

Would you watch Matt Brown fight Diego Sanchez a second time? Sound off in the comments and let us know!