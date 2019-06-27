Matt Hamill ‘Agrees’ To Rematch Jon Jones, Clear Up Controversy

UFC champion Jon Jones only has one loss on his MMA record.

The most dominant star in fighting was ‘defeated’ by Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 10 Finale back in 2009. He wasn’t really topped, of course, as he was dominating ‘The Hammer’ like he did most of his early-career opponents. No, ‘Bones’ was disqualified due to a series of infamous 12-6 elbows.

It’s a controversial, questionable loss that UFC President Dana White has been lobbying to get overturned. Ultra-famous Octagon commentator Joe Rogan agrees with that sentiment.

But Hamill isn’t as supportive. Speaking up on social media, ‘The Hammer’ brought up ‘Bones” sordid past involving PEDs due to his many issues with the drugs. He even seemingly claimed ‘Bones’ was on the gear when he fought him. With that established, he offered to rematch Jones:

“@joerogan@danawhite@JonnyBones to supports overturning Jon Jones DQ loss to me to a no contest? Well I’m not complaining about jones in the past what he used illegal substance when he fought me.12/6 elbow is illegal. Back to back wins. How about rematch?”

A Nonsensical Rematch For Hamill

Jones is set to defend his 205-pound championship against Thiago Santos in the main event of July 6’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas. He recently defended it against Anthony Smith at UFC 235. The controversial great regained the belt by finishing Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December 2018.

Jones is looking to cement his legacy as the greatest of all-time, therefore fighting often in his return.

Hamill has been fighting in regional MMA promotions lately. He is coming off of two consecutive wins over Chris Birchler and Luiz Cane. Yet it’s safe to say that level of competition isn’t quite up to snuff compared to Jones. Nothing is, really. Still, it’s giving him a platform to stay relevant, so no one can blame him if he wants to take advantage of the free publicity.