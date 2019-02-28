Matt Hughes Releases Statement Denying Allegations from His Wife and Brother

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has released a lengthy statement where he denies the allegations against him after his wife and brother filed restraining orders against him

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has released a statement in response to allegations of domestic abuse after both his wife and brother filed restraining orders against him recently.

Hughes, who suffered serious injuries after his truck was hit by an oncoming train in June 2017, has been ordered to stay 500-feet away from his estranged wife, his brother and their families after a pair of restraining orders were filed and approved.

Hughes’ wife Audra also filed for divorce last week.

In the restraining order filed by his wife, Audra Hughes accuses the former UFC champion of physically assaulting her on several occasions including one incident where she alleges that he choked her violently after she refused to give him his truck keys. She also claims that he hit her on a separate occasion in front of their children over a different disagreement.

Hughes’ twin brother Mark also filed a restraining order over a disagreement about ownership of a tractor. Mark Hughes alleges that his brother physically assaulted his son after he was seen driving the tractor and then he accuses Matt of pouring gasoline on the farm vehicle in an attempt to destroy it.

On Wednesday, Hughes fired back with a response where he vehemently denied physically assaulting anybody involved with the allegations.

“Since my train accident in June of 2017, my life has been changed forever. Some days have been absolute hell. The challenges and battles that I have faced have been far greater than anything I ever took on in a cage. I am not the same person since my accident, even though, everyday I continue to try to be as normal as someone with a brain injury can be,” Hughes wrote on Instagram.

“I understand that it is not fun to teach a grown man to learn to do everything all over again. I understand that I am a burden to those around me. I understand that I am an inconvenience to my family.

“Unfortunately, my marriage was not perfect long before the accident, but NEVER, NEVER, NEVER would I, or have I, physically hurt those who I care about most.

“I do not resent those who are trying to hurt me and paint me out to be a monster through these false accusations. I understand now that they are just doing what they need to do in order to rid me of their lives forever so theirs can return to normalcy. I feel awful that my accident turned their world upside-down also.

“To those of you who have helped me, supported me, cared for me, and prayed for me- I truly cannot thank you enough. To my supporters who defended me and never believed these untrue, disgraceful reports for a second- thank you.

“If there is one silver lining that this accident has revealed, it is the ability to see who my true friends are. To know who are faithful and have never given up on me even when I am at my lowest. Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

While the restraining orders and divorce papers have been filed, no criminal charges have been filed in either case against Hughes.