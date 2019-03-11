Bellator’s Matt Mitrione Dislikes ‘Champ Champ’ Era In MMA

Matt Mitrione isn’t a fan of champion vs. champion bouts.

The distinction of “champ champ” seems to be the craze of mixed martial arts. From Conor McGregor to Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes, two-division champions have been crowned at a more rapid than ever before. Even Bellator has tried cashing in on the craze, booking Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald and Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire.

Matt Mitrione Talks “Champ Champ” Era

Mitrione knows what it’s like for a division to be held up. Ryan Bader is the light heavyweight and heavyweight Bellator champion. His next title defense isn’t set in stone and Bellator president Scott Coker has said he’ll give Bader some leeway. Mitrione told Luke Thomas on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that he isn’t thrilled with the desire to hold two titles simultaneously:

“I think about it, right? I’m happy for those individuals. But I think that classes are classes, and I think that heavyweights are an animal all amongst themselves. So, I think there can be interdivisional fights, and I think it’s great for the fodder for fantasy stuff. But I don’t think it’s great for that evolution of the sport. I don’t think it is. I think it muddies the waters and I think it negates — for example, if I didn’t lose to Bader, pretty good chance I’ll have a title around my waist for Bellator.”

Do you think “champ champ” bouts have overstayed their welcome, or do you enjoy them?