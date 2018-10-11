Matt Mitrione Explains Which Tournament Fight Would Discredit Bellator Heavyweight Division

Matt Mitrione understands the importance of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix tournament. However, he’s concerned about one fight being made that would be the worst outcome possible.

Mitrione is slated to take on Bellator light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader in the headliner of the Bellator 207 event. The other semifinal bout in this tournament is Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen that takes place the following night at the Bellator 208.

The former UFC heavyweight stud stated that a potential Ryan Bader vs. Chael Sonnen final in the Bellator heavyweight grand prix tournament is the worst case scenario for the division.

The reason for his belief is due to the fact that it needs to be a real heavyweight who has the strap.

“If Bader beats me and if Chael beats Fedor, you just completely discredited your heavyweight division – completely,” Mitrione told MMAjunkie. “I’m the best heavyweight they have, I think that’s pretty firmly established. Fedor’s the greatest heavyweight of all time, so if we lose, then what the hell do we do?



“What happens if we have a heavyweight champ that’s kind of like Ben Askren that’s a blanket? Is that what we’re looking for the in the heavyweight division? Most likely not. That’s why people like heavyweight, because we throw leather and people get slept. That’s why we’re a completely different animal than everyone else. I don’t know. It could produce a large amount of issues. But then again, it’s my job to not let that (expletive) happen. So hopefully I don’t have to answer those questions.”

Bellator 207 is set to take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

