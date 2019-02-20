Matt Mitrione Open To Rematch With Fedor Emelianenko In Moscow

Matt Mitrione has a victory over Fedor Emelianenko, but he wouldn’t mind fighting “The Last Emperor” again in enemy territory.

Back in June 2017, Mitrione welcomed Emelianenko to the Bellator cage. There was no feeling out process as the bout ended in one minute and 14 seconds. The two heavyweights knocked each other down, but it was Emelianenko who was hurt. Mitrione finished him off on the ground for the knockout win.

Mitrione vs. Emelianenko II In Moscow?

Mitrione’s last outing only went 15 seconds and the result was a No Contest. Mitrione accidentally kicked Sergei Kharitonov low. After the bout, Mitrione told reporters that he’d like to have a rematch with Emelianenko if the opportunity presents itself (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If the GOAT ever wants to fight me again, I will fight him whenever he wants. If he wants to fight me on his home turf in Russia, Moscow, I’m down. Let’s get weird. I’d be so honored to fight him in Moscow. It would be incredible. So, Fedor, if you want to get down, man, let’s get down in Moscow. Let’s do it in your backyard so you don’t have to travel anywhere.”

Both Mitrione and Emelianenko fell short in their bid for the Bellator heavyweight title in the World Grand Prix. Mitrione was eliminated by Ryan Bader via unanimous decision. Emelianenko was knocked out by Bader in the finals.

Do you think Matt Mitrione vs. Fedor Emelianenko II will take place?