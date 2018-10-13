Matt Mitrione On His Loss To Ryan Bader: ‘I Got F*cked Up’

Matt Mitrione has spoken out about his loss to Ryan Bader.

Last night (Oct. 12), Mitrione took on Bader in a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Mitrione made it to the semifinals with a majority decision win over Roy Nelson. Bader punched his ticket by knocking out “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal. “Darth” dominated Mitrione on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Matt Mitrione Discusses First Bellator Loss

Mitrione took to his Instagram account to talk about the defeat (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I obviously got (expletive) up there, lost this one. I felt like in the middle of it I thought to myself, ‘It’s the perfect time for a Snickers commercial,’ because I wasn’t going anywhere for 15 minutes. That mother(expletive) just rode me like a pony, man. He’s a great wrestler; I’m not. He took advantage of it and did a great job. Great job, Bader. You whooped my ass. I didn’t quit. I didn’t look very good, but I never gave up, so I can still go home to my babies with my head held high.”

This is Mitrione’s first loss since Jan. 2016. He had gone 4-0 since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but he now finds himself out of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. As for Bader, he’ll be waiting for the winner of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen tonight (Oct. 13) at Bellator 208. MMA News will provide live coverage of that event tonight. Be sure to stick with us for a live stream of the prelims and live results.

Where do you think Matt Mitrione goes from here?