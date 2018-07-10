Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader Set For Oct. 12 in Bellator Grand Prix Semi-Finals

Matt Mitrione will kick off the Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout against Ryan Bader in October. The event is set to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bellator announced the news on their official website and on their social media accounts.

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix returns October 12th! 🔥 Semi-finalists @mattmitrione and light heavyweight champ @ryanbader face off at @MoheganSun to decide who will advance to the #BellatorWGP finals! Exclusive online pre-sale this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/EUrhg9Pqbh — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 10, 2018

Both Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione are undefeated in all their fights since joining Bellator. Mitrione has four wins in Bellator with a notable win over one of the best fighters ever Fedor Emelianenko. Mitrione defeated Roy Nelson in the first qualifier of the Grand Prix via unanimous and booked himself a semi-final spot.

On the other hand, “Darth” Bader has three wins in his Bellator career and booked his semi-final spot with a spectacular first-round TKO over “King Mo” Lawal. He finished Lawal in just 15 seconds in the first round. Bader is also the reigning heavyweight champion.

This will be a great match-up for both Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader they are coming off impressive victories and are in great form. Both fighters possess legitimate knockout power and there is a sure uncertainty on who is going to win this fight.

The other semi-final will feature “The American Gangster ” Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko. Chael won his qualifier against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via unanimous decision, while Fedor knocked out Frank Mir in the first round to get the semi-final spot.

Who do you think wins, Matt Mitrione or Ryan “Darth” Bader?