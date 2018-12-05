Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov Booked For Feb. 15 Bellator Event

Matt Mitrione will take on Sergei Kharitonov in the headliner of Bellator’s first event in their planned doubleheader in February.

Bellator made the announcement earlier today (Dec. 4). Mitrione was last seen in action in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. He was dominated by Ryan Bader for three rounds on his way to a unanimous decision loss.

As for Kharitonov, he was on the same card as Bader vs. Mitrione. “The Russian Mercenary” took out Roy Nelson with just one second to spare in the opening round. It was a knockout victory for Kharitonov.

The Feb. 15 event will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. One night later, Bellator will return to the same venue for Michael Page vs. Paul Daley. That bout will be part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

No other match-ups have been announced for the Mitrione vs. Kharitonov card. One more bout has officially been added to the Page vs. Daley event. Cheick Kongo will go one-on-one with former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov in a rematch. This will be Minakov’s first bout on U.S. soil since April 2014 when he first took on Kongo. Minakov won that bout via unanimous decision.

Do you think Matt Mitrione can rebound from his lopsided loss to Ryan Bader?