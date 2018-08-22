Newly signed WWE star Matt Riddle speaks on the possibility of returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Riddle has made quite a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. After being released from the UFC following failed drug tests for marijuana, Riddle made the transition to professional wrestling. He spent some time on the independent circuit and received high praise from fans, critics, and other wrestlers. Reports surfaced revealing that WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling had offers lined up for Riddle. In the end, the former UFC welterweight signed with WWE.

Matt Riddle Speaks on Possibility of UFC Return

Riddle recently spoke to Fightful to discuss a number of topics including his decision to sign with WWE and his time on the indies. He also had the following to say on the possibility of a UFC return (via SEScoops.com):

“I’m shocked UFC hasn’t called me to bring me back. They probably will, and I’ll say ‘this is the saddest day of both of our lives.’ Do they still push numbers? Then again, I have to let someone try to commit extreme violence on my body. Or I could win in ten seconds and be a real star, and travel and fight at 2 PM on Sunday afternoons in front of fans that don’t really like me.”

The WWE likes to be in control of where their talent appears, but with Brock Lesnar coming and going as he pleases it leaves the door open just a crack. Of course, Lesnar is a proven draw while Riddle hasn’t even had a WWE match yet under the NXT brand. Time will tell if Riddle will ever step back inside the cage (save for a gimmick match), but for now it appears highly unlikely.

Do you think Matt Riddle will ever have an MMA bout again?