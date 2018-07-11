Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes Added To UFC 227

Matt Sayles won his UFC contract three weeks ago on Dana White’s Contender Series 10, and now he has his first official fight inside the Octagon.

Sayles will fight under the bright lights of UFC 227 on pay-per-view in Los Angeles in 145-pound action against Sheymon Moraes. The bout was announced yesterday prior to the opening of Dana White’s Contender Series 12.

UFC 227 goes down live on PPV on August 4th from the Staples Center. Sayles knocked out Yazan Hajeh in under two minutes last month to earn his UFC contract. Moraes’ last fight saw him suffer a submission loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov in November.

You can check out the UFC 227 fight card below:

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt

Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Volkan Oezdemir

J.J. Aldrich vs. Polyana Viana

Renato Moicano vs. Cub Swanson

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. TBA

Benito Lopez vs. Ricky Simon

Brett Johns vs. Pedro Munhoz

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Ricardo Ramos

Danielle Taylor vs. Weili Zhang

Wuliji Buren vs. Bharat Kandare

Sheymon Moraes vs. Matt Sayles

