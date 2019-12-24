Matt Serra Believes Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Stoppage Was ‘Pretty Bad’

Matt Serra was not a fan of Marc Goddard’s stoppage in the UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair where the fifth and final round was set to decide the winner. There, Usman dropped Covington twice and TKO’d him via ground and pound. Yet, “Chaos” jumped up right away and complained about the stoppage and even took to social media to rip Goddard.

Now, following the fight, former UFC welterweight champion, Matt Serra, gave his thoughts on the stoppage. There, he agreed with Covington that it was a bad stoppage.

“I felt that was definitely a little premature,” Serra said of the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington stoppage on UFC Unfiltered podcast (via BJPenn.com). “F*ck, the guy’s fighting almost 10 minutes with a broken jaw. He went down, he’s moving his head, he’s covering up. Why? He gets up, first thing he says is, ‘what are you doing?’ And listen I really feel weird being the guy to go to bat for Colby cause I don’t like the guy.”

Although Serra believes Usman would have one anyways, he knows Covington was defending himself well and there was too much on the line in that fight.

“I feel that Usman would’ve got the decision,” Serra continued when discussing the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington finish. “So let him get the decision or see what else happens. I can’t just look at that stoppage and say, ‘yeah that was good.’ There might have been worse ones but it was pretty bad. It was pretty bad for what was at stake there.”