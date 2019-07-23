Matt Serra Compares Jorge Masvidal To Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal is now on a two-fight winning streak after knockout wins over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

Since “Gamebred’s” win over Askren, who gets the title shot next is something many are talking about. But, if former UFC welterweight champion, Matt Serra had any say, it would be the ATT-product getting the shot.

“I’ll tell ya, he definitely deserves to fight for that [UFC welterweight title],” Serra said on UFC Unfiltered (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “I mean how can you deny that guy? Look what he’s done and look who he’s put away too. Talk about a guy that rises to the occasion. He goes over to London, he beats Darren Till. He beats ‘Cowboy’ in I believe it was ‘Cowboy’s’ hometown.”

Something else Serra is impressed about in Masvidal is the way he gets in fighters head. He says it is very similar to what Conor McGregor does, and in the early does of “Mystic Mac” Masvidal backs it up.

“Masvidal, I’ll tell ya in a way he gets in people’s heads like Conor McGregor does. Before he fought ‘Cowboy,’ he was talking to him backstage before they walked out. It was awesome because he backs the sh*t up. He’s a real dude man. I like seeing real dudes in there.”