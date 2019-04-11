Matt Serra Goes Off On T.J. Dillashaw For EPO Use

Matt Serra isn’t thrilled about T.J. Dillashaw’s drug test failure.

For Dillashaw, 2019 hasn’t been kind and we’re only in April. Dillashaw challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo in a bid to become a “champ-champ.” The attempt didn’t end well for Dillashaw as he was stopped in 32 seconds. He then relinquished his UFC bantamweight title after being suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Things got even worse for the former 135-pound king when the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspended him for two years due to EPO use.

Matt Serra Rips T.J. Dillashaw

During the latest edition of the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Serra had a profanity-laced tirade on the Dillashaw situation (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s downright disgusting. What f***ing legacy? We don’t know what he could have done if the playing field was even; on a level playing field. Dude, I really feel for Cody, cause in that first fight, he hurt [Dillashaw] too. He almost took [Dillashaw] out. Maybe that slight edge [Dillashaw had] was because he’s a f***ing cheater! Listen, you know I never had a problem with that kid, and I always liked Duane [Ludwig], but hey man, this is just foul. Cody Garbrandt, I mean who knows what that takes out of the rest of his career? How about that, TJ? What does it take out of [Garbrandt’s] career that he gets stopped twice by a f***ing cheater? He might not have as long as a career, so he might not have as many options to make the money he would have made. That sounds dramatic, but that’s the f***ing truth of it. So f*** you man, TJ.”

Dillashaw won’t be eligible to compete again until Jan. 18, 2021.