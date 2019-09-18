Matt Serra Explains Which Two Fighters Can Give Khabib Nurmagomedov Problems

Khabib Nurmagomedov is 28-0 and has been unstoppable in his MMA career. No one has been close to beating the Dagestani lightweight champion.

However, Matt Serra believes there are two fighters that could give Nurmagomedov some problems.

“Styles make fights. I was thinking, I was there over in Abu Dhabi with Khabib fighting Dustin Poirier and he looked dominant as all F,” Serra said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “It was something else, but styles make fights. So after that fight I’m thinking, is there anything telling in the whole division that somebody can challenge him? [That] can really pose a threat.

“Two names immediately shot up in my head. One, Brian Ortega. I don’t give a f*ck what anyone says. That guillotine was tight as hell. I’d love to hear what Khabib says about it, but the fact that he had to go to his hip, he didn’t go straight up belly to ceiling cause he knows that could be it, he had to make him adjust his grip. That thing was tight man. So if somebody who is a little more precise or a lot more precise like Brian Ortega, in a transition with a takedown, he gets that arm around the neck, can he finish it?”

The fighter who could give Khabib Nurmagomedov problems according to Matt Serra is Justin Gaethje.

“Who’s held down Gaethje and beat him up?” Serra added. “Nobody. He’s so powerful, cardio never seems to be a problem. The way he puts his kicks and his hands [together]. He’s powerful with his fists.”