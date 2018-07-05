Matt Serra Restrains Drunk Customer at Restaurant (Video)

Over the years only a select few high level athletes have been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Matt Serra was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the class of 2018.

The former UFC welterweight champion is best remembered for his spectacular upset over Georges St-Pierre. After retiring from MMA in 2010 Matt alongside Ray Longo has coached some of the best talents in UFC including former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Al Iaquinta, Aljamain Sterling and Gian Villante.

But, hours before his Hall of Fame ceremony, Matt found himself in a rather tricky situation. Matt posted a video earlier today of him mounting a guy at a restaurant. Matt was trying to control the guy at the bottom who seemed drunk. Serra stated that the other person who was also a customer was drunk and was causing problems for others in the restaurant and was even threatening the waiters.

Matt Serra was in total control of the situation. Others would have reacted violently, but Matt just sat over the guy’s chest and controlled his arms until security arrived. Before the guy was mounted Matt posted another video earlier with the same man drunk and not having any control over himself. In the end security arrived and situation was diffused. Matt acted smartly for a guy who is a 4th degree BJJ black belt under renowned Renzo Gracie.