Matt Serra Reveals One Thing He’s Concerned About With Maycee Barber

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra believes Maycee Barber is still the future but he does have one concern.

Barber was seen in action this past Saturday night (Jan. 18). She shared the Octagon with Roxanne Modafferi in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 246 card. Barber was taken down and held down in the opening frame but she did a good job thwarting transitions. In the second round, her leg buckled and it was clear she sustained an injury. Barber ended up losing via unanimous decision.

Matt Serra Has One Concern About Maycee Barber

During an edition of the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Serra admitted that he has one concern in regards to Barber.

“For Maycee Barber, the future, I do think she’s the future. I think she’ll be back, she’ll learn from this. The one thing that concerns me is, she’s very athletic and she’s a powerful girl with heavy hands but sometimes when you’re athletic you can power out of things. And she got out of the mount a couple of times like that but every time you do that, that energy bar takes a big hit like in a video game. And then the third or fourth time she was mounted or whatever it was, she’s not getting out the same and from the waist down her legs weren’t moving. So I’m not seeing the proper hip movement with elbow escapes and whatnot. That’s a jiu-jitsu thing.”

