Matt Wiman Announces Retirement After KO Loss

Matt Wiman has announced his retirement from MMA.

At UFC Vegas 16, Wiman suffered a brutal slam KO loss to UFC newcomer, Jordan Leavitt. Following the loss, the veteran was released from the company but Wiman revealed to MMAFighting he wasn’t cut or released, instead, he fought out his contract and decided to retire.

“Hey guys to be clear, I wasn’t cut, I wasn’t released,” Wiman explained in a text message sent to MMA Fighting. “This was my last fight on my latest contract, and we mutually decided I can fight it out and go from there. I decided to retire shortly after the bout.

“It was an easy, relieving decision that was harmonious with the promotion’s stance. This mind and body did everything it set out to do and more. Super pleased and grateful.”

Matt Wiman ends his MMA career with a professional record of 16-10 but ended it on a three-fight losing skid. Last year, he returned after five years away and was TKO’d by Luis Pena. He then dropped a decision to Joe Solecki and then was KO’d by Jordan Leavitt.

In his career, Wiman holds notable wins over Ike Vallie-Flagg, Cole Miller, and Mac Danzig among others. He went 10-8 inside the Octagon.