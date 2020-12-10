Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home UFC

Matt Wiman Announces Retirement After KO Loss

By Cole Shelton
Matt Wiman
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Matt Wiman has announced his retirement from MMA.

At UFC Vegas 16, Wiman suffered a brutal slam KO loss to UFC newcomer, Jordan Leavitt. Following the loss, the veteran was released from the company but Wiman revealed to MMAFighting he wasn’t cut or released, instead, he fought out his contract and decided to retire.

“Hey guys to be clear, I wasn’t cut, I wasn’t released,” Wiman explained in a text message sent to MMA Fighting. “This was my last fight on my latest contract, and we mutually decided I can fight it out and go from there. I decided to retire shortly after the bout.

“It was an easy, relieving decision that was harmonious with the promotion’s stance. This mind and body did everything it set out to do and more. Super pleased and grateful.”

Matt Wiman ends his MMA career with a professional record of 16-10 but ended it on a three-fight losing skid. Last year, he returned after five years away and was TKO’d by Luis Pena. He then dropped a decision to Joe Solecki and then was KO’d by Jordan Leavitt.

In his career, Wiman holds notable wins over Ike Vallie-Flagg, Cole Miller, and Mac Danzig among others. He went 10-8 inside the Octagon.

Latest MMA News

Khabib Has “Completely Lost Interest” In Ferguson As A Competitive Fight

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Khabib Nurmagomedov is not at all interested in what Tony Ferguson is doing these days, even two days out from Ferguson’s bout against Charles...
Read more

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Rescheduled for Jan. 20 Fight Night

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev have a new date lined up for their welterweight scrap. 2020 played host to phase one of the meteoric rise...
Read more

Tony Ferguson Believes Mexican Heritage May Have Prevented Title Shot

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Tony Ferguson’s frustration in not receiving a UFC title shot has led him to become content with what he’s already accomplished while still being...
Read more

Khabib Admits Reluctance To Vacate UFC Lightweight Championship

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Khabib Nurmagomedov is soaking up his final days as UFC lightweight champion while he still can. It’s been approximately 50 days since Khabib Nurmagomedov removed...
Read more

Deiveson Figueiredo Reveals Current Weight Ahead Of UFC 256

UFC Cole Shelton -
Deiveson Figueiredo is very confident he will make weight for his flyweight title defense at UFC 256. Figueiredo revealed on Wednesday at media day he...
Read more

Junior dos Santos Confident He Can Still Reclaim Heavyweight Title

UFC Cole Shelton -
Junior dos Santos expects to start another winning streak on Saturday. In the co-main event of UFC 256, dos Santos is set to return to...
Read more

Scott Coker Reveals Bellator’s Plan For Anthony Johnson

Bellator Cole Shelton -
Bellator president, Scott Coker has laid out their plans for Anthony Johnson. On Wednesday, it was revealed Johnson and the UFC agreed to part ways...
Read more

Matt Wiman Announces Retirement After KO Loss

UFC Cole Shelton -
Matt Wiman has announced his retirement from MMA. At UFC Vegas 16, Wiman suffered a brutal slam KO loss to UFC newcomer, Jordan Leavitt. Following...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube