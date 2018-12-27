Coach: We Saw A ‘More Mature’ Al Iaquinta At UFC on FOX 31

“Ragin” Al Iaquinta picked up a big win earlier this month (Sat. December 15, 2018) at UFC on FOX 31. Iaquinta defeated Kevin Lee in the main event of the evening, a rematch from their initial fight back in 2014. “Ragin” defeated Lee in his UFC debut, the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The first time around, Iaquinta defeated Lee via unanimous decision.

However, in their rematch earlier this month, Lee put up a much bigger fight. In fact, Lee thinks he should’ve been given the nod on the scorecards. In the end, it was Iaquinta who emerged victorious yet again with another unanimous decision win. From Iaquinta and Lee’s first meeting in 2014, many focused on the growth of Lee heading into UFC on FOX 31.

But “Ragin” certainly did some growing himself. Iaquinta’s coach, Ray Longo, told “The MMA Hour” recently that he believes we saw a much more “mature” Al Iaquinta in Milwaukee earlier this month (via MMA Fighting):

“I think we did see a more mature Al, even outside of the cage, and I think that parlayed into the cage and you saw a very patient, calculated, cool, calm, and collected Al Iaquinta,” Longo said.

