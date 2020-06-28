Maurice Greene Denies Having Altercation With Tanner Boser Ahead Of UFC on ESPN 12

Maurice Greene doesn’t consider his interaction with Tanner Boser to have been a dust-up.

Greene and Boser were in separate bouts on the UFC on ESPN 12 card. Greene collided with Gian Villante, while Boser was matched up with Philipe Lins. Both Greene and Boser scored finishing wins. Greene submitted Villante in the third round and Boser knocked Lins out cold in the opening frame.

Maurice Greene Says Run-In With Tanner Boser Wasn’t An Altercation

After Boser defeated Lins, he claimed to have exchanged words with Greene, who was drinking beer ahead of fight night. While Boser made it seem like it was an unpleasant exchange, Greene didn’t get that vibe. He told reporters during the post-fight press conference that he felt there was no altercation (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I had a couple beers, yeah,” Greene said. “Of course, I have beers fight week. It’s just my thing. You guys watched ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ It’s no secret. But anyway, it wasn’t an altercation at all. I was just being friendly like I always am – like I was with Gian. Me and Gian were friendly. Maybe he was being a little standoffish and he didn’t like it. It is what it is.”

During his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Greene said that if Boser wants to mix it up with him down the line, he’s willing to throw down. Greene’s victory over Villante was crucial. He was coming off back-to-back finishing losses and felt another defeat would’ve led to a release from the UFC. Greene was emotional after the victory and said his win has allowed his MMA dream to continue.

Time will tell if the UFC will go ahead with booking Green vs. Boser. It could come down to the status of both men once the UFC on ESPN 12 medical suspensions are in. There’s also the matter of whether or not UFC matchmakers feel it’s the best direction to go in next.